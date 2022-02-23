Pump prices rise | call to pull RT | new cyber attack

Ukraine crisis

By a Daily Business reporter |

An image of Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine military trenches

UK motorists are facing rising prices of fuel, with petrol at 149.3p a litre and diesel at 152.6p as the crisis in Ukraine continued to escalate.

The price of Brent crude oil hit a seven-year high of $99 yesterday due to concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine. At the close of the London equities market it was quoted at $97.90 a barrel.

Motoring experts warn that if crude oil prices rise to $120 a barrel it could mean petrol prices would rise to more than 160p per litre.

As international tensions mounted, the UK government applied pressure on television regulator Ofcom to investigate the operations of RT – formerly Russia Today – claiming Vladimir Putin uses it as an “information weapon”.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have questioned why it should be allowed to continue to broadcast in Britain

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticised her predecessor Alex Salmond for continuing to present his show for the broadcaster.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m appalled at Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with RT, I don’t think it’s any secret now that I don’t think he should ever have had a television show on RT, but it is even more unthinkable now that that should continue.”

As the hostility intensified, Ukraine suffered another cyberattack targeting its government and banks as its government put the country on a war footing.

The websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service, and Cabinet of Ministers were all out of action Wednesday afternoon.

Banks were also targeted in a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack – which uses computer networks to bombard websites with information until they crash.

A similar attack disabled banks and institutions last weekend.

Today a state of emergency was declared in Ukraine where 200,000 military reservists called up, border zones were restricted and three million Ukrainians were told to leave Russia.

The latest action came as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said more weapons would be sent to Ukraine and promised more and tougher sanctions against Russia if Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to issue threats and launches an invasion.

Russia responded to the sanctions from Europe and the US by saying there should be no doubt that new sanctions would be met with a strong response.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Stock markets remained nervous, though the FTSE 100 has spent most of the day in positive territory. It closed just 3.97 points ahead at 7,498.18.

US markets opened in the green a day after the S&P ended in the correction territory amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, leading the US to impose sanctions against Moscow.

The S&P 500 recovered its losses, gaining 0.5% at 4,318, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% or 70 points, at 33,667, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.2%.

“Stock markets are back in positive territory on Wednesday as investors await Russia’s response to initial sanctions from the West,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, UK & EMEA, OANDA.