Pru boss departing | Menzies bidder updates | Footsie higher

9am: Law deal speculation

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard is reported to be in merger talks with Dublin law firm Eugene F Collins.

8.30am: Market opens higher

The FTSE 100 is up 30.37 points or 0.4% to 7673.79.

AstraZeneca has added 3.63% as it recorded record quarterly revenue of $12bn in the last three months of the year, a better than expected figure which was helped by sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. It raised its dividend for the first time in about ten years.

But household products and food brands group Unilever is down 3.1% after warning profit margins would fall this year due to rising costs.

It said fourth quarter sales rose 4.9% and announced a €3bn share buyback in the wake of its failed attempt to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer products business.

7.10am: Menzies suitor sets out case

National Aviation Services has today claimed that its proposed tie-up with John Menzies will provide a degree of protection as airlines look to contain costs with their airport service providers.

NAS believes that its improved possible cash offer at 510 pence per share – a 76% premium on the closing price on 2 February – represents a “compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise full value for their investment in cash.”

Shares John Menzies soared by 43% after it revealed the approach.

7am: Pru CEO stepping down

Prudential said group CEO Mike Wells intends to retire from at the end of March and that his replacement will be based in Asia, further consolidating the company’s focus.

Mr Wells leaves after seven years in the role and having first joined the Group in 1995. He executed two strategic demergers and accelerated the development of an Asian shareholder base through a successful equity issuance on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Mark FitzPatrick, currently group CFO and COO, will become Interim Group CEO when Mr Wells steps down. He has asked the board not to consider him for the permanent group CEO role.

7am: LendingCrowd raises £100m

LendingCrowd, the Edinburgh-based fintech SME lending platform, has closed a funding deal with Barclays Bank and a large global investment firm to support SMEs across Britain as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic and return to growth.

The funding will be delivered via the British Business Bank’s Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS), for which LendingCrowd has now been accredited as a lender, and also through its popular term lending product.

Global markets

US tech stocks were helped by solid growth in subscriber numbers for Disney’s streaming arm Disney+ suggesting the disappointing Netflix performance recently might be company-specific and not a general trend.

The Nasdaq Composite was up over 2% which should bode well for the UK’s FTSE 100 tech proxy Scottish Mortgage Trust.

US inflation numbers are announced later, the last before the Federal Reserve’s next meeting when it is expected to follow the Bank of England and start raising interest rates.

Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.42% and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.21%.

The Shanghai Composite in China fell 0.15% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.19%.