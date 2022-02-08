Patterson joins Novosound ahead of drive on sales

Technology

By a Daily Business reporter |

Simon Patterson has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Novosound, joining from Innospection in Aberdeen to drive the remote sensor specialist’s UK and international growth strategy.

An MSc graduate in materials chemistry at the University of Edinburgh, Mr Patterson has spent the last decade working in senior commercial roles at companies servicing global energy and industrial markets, including Aker Solutions and TechnipFMC.

Novosound CEO and co-founder Dave Hughes said: “Simon brings global experience in the non-destructive testing industry, which is a great fit as we begin to ramp up sales in the UK and other territories including Europe and North America.”

Katie Fergus has also joined the company, switching from Crux Production Design in Bristol. Ms Fergus, who was previously at global electronics group Philips, is now on board as a project manager where she will work closely with a number of Novosound’s customers including dSound.

Karen Robertson, who joined Novosound as a production manager in 2020, has been promoted to Operations Manager.