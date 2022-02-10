Openreach adds 500 jobs in broadband boost

Young recruits

Female engineers at work in Lanark

Openreach is creating 500 more Scottish jobs this year – of which about 390 will be apprenticeships – as it continues to invest into its UK broadband network, people and training.

The new recruits will be based across Scotland – including around 65 posts each in Fife and across Ayrshire, 55 each in Edinburgh and Glasgow, 40 each for Angus and Dundee and Highlands and Islands; and 30 each for Stirling and Scottish Borders.

The mammoth build is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses by December 2026 and has already reached more than half a million properties in Scotland.

The hiring spree – 4,000 jobs are being created across the UK – is part of the largest recruitment drive in Openreach’s history.

With a workforce of 3,700 across Scotland, Openreach already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals.

Last year, 17% of the company’s intake of trainee engineers in Scotland was female, more than triple the previous year. The boost was thanks partly to employing language experts to transform its job adverts and descriptions, making them gender neutral.

Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach, said: “I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years, over 800 of them across Scotland.

“We’ve been building state of the art training schools where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.

“We want to reflect the communities we serve and give opportunities to people from all backgrounds, so I’m encouraged that we’ve recruited more women and minority groups this year compared to last year, but we’ve got much more to do in an industry that hasn’t been very diverse historically.”