Omega sells Scots plant, raises £7m in cash call

Cutting losses

Omega: cutting is losses

Drug and food testing company Omega Diagnostics has raised £7m from shareholders and is selling its manufacturing facility in Scotland to reduce its losses.

The firm, which will relocate its remaining product line to a new plant under construction in Ely, Cambridgeshire, said losses have largely been incurred as a result of the UK government failing to license its Covid test kits.

The £1 million cash sale of the Alva facility to Accubio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech, will see 109 full-time employees transfer to the new owner.

The agreement also covers the sale of certain fixed assets, including plant and equipment as well as the assignment of the lease for the Alva site.

Longer-term, Omega plans to move to a sub-contract manufacturing model for its VISITECT COVID-19 antigen test, which is expected to significantly reduce manufacturing costs.

The company has confirmed that it will raise £5m via a placing and subscription of 100m shares at 4p each to new institutional investors and a number of wealth managers at an issue price of 5p. It will raise a further £2m through a 2-for-9 open offer to qualifying shareholders.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Shares in the AIM-quoted firm plummeted 27% to 7.25p yesterday when it confirmed it was considering the cash call. In early trade this morning, they were down a further 1p (13.79%) ast 6.25p.

Problems beset Omega last year after it was awarded a contract in February with the Department of Health and Social Care to provide manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 antigen lateral flow tests.

As a result, and with pre-production funding provided by the DHSC as well as the group’s own cash resources, Omega expanded the manufacturing site in Alva “in good faith”, increasing the site footprint, staffing levels and equipment, as well as installing Government funded-equipment to seek to support UK-based manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 LFTs, as required by the DHSC.

This substantially increased the cost base of the Alva site and for the company as a whole. But the DHSC failed to licence a third-party developed test to technology transfer to Omega’s Alva site for Omega to manufacture on their behalf and allowed the contract to expire, as confirmed in the company’s announcement on 10 December 2021.

As a result of the DHSC not progressing the contract to the Phase 2 manufacturing stage, Omega was left with insufficient demand for production volume and a manufacturing cost-base in Alva that was accordingly not sustainable.

The Alva site generated a £4.9m loss in the nine months to 31 December 2021. As stated in the interim results announcement on 25 November, the company highlighted the need to re-size its LFT manufacturing capacity, to improve operational efficiency and to substantially reduce costs. The sale of the Alva site and the corresponding step-change in the company’s cost base represents the first stage of the implementation of this strategy.

As part of the Alva exit plan, Omega is facilitating discussions with several manufacturing partners who may be willing to purchase the Government-funded equipment from the DHSC. Omega does not intend to purchase the equipment for its own use and remains in discussion with the DHSC with regards to the £2.5m pre-production payment provided.

Jag Grewal, who was recently installed as CEO, said: “Today’s news is the first stage of a planned strategy to deliver on our stated objectives to see an increase in revenue across the Group and to reduce losses.

“We had previously highlighted our need to re-size our COVID LFT manufacturing capacity and it is hugely disappointing that having acted in good faith to establish UK manufacturing for Government-issued COVID tests, we find that these tests are, in the main, sourced from China instead.

“The deal with Orient Gene allows the historical Alva site, which has been producing diagnostics products since September 2003, to continue to thrive, and importantly provides greater job security for the 109 employees who will be transferring to Accubio.

“The sale will significantly reduce the group’s fixed cost base and eliminate a number of potential future liabilities, whilst generating funds for further investment and growth.

“The focus of the Omega team is on delivering significant growth in the profitable Health & Nutrition division, determining the best way to deliver shareholder value from our CD4 product, which is now building momentum, and executing on a sub-contract production model for COVID-19.”

The net proceeds of the fundraising, amounting to between £4.6m and £6.6m, depending on the take up of the Open Offer, will be used to drive growth in the profitable and growing Health and Nutrition Business, whilst also providing the necessary finance to relocate CD4 production to the Company’s new, purpose-built manufacturing facility in Ely, Cambridgeshire, as well as supporting a transition to a sub-contract model for COVID-19 test manufacture.