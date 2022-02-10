Update:

Fund raising

Omega considering £7m placing and open offer

| February 10, 2022
Omega Diagnostics
Omega Diagnostics is seeking fresh finance

Omega Diagnostics, the specialist food and health testing company, has confirmed it is considering a £5 million share placing and an accompanying open offer to raise a further £2m.

The board of the Alva-based business said it has “conditional investor support” for an equity fund raising at 5p per share, but going ahead with it depends on “other corporate actions currently being explored by the group”.

Colin King resigned last month as chief executive, having served for six and a half years. He was replaced by Jag Grewal, who was promoted from managing director of the health & nutrition division.

The shares fell 27% to 7.25p.

… more follows

News, Scotland, Technology & Health, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Dublin

Addleshaw Goddard in merger with Irish firm

Addleshaw Goddard and Dublin-based Eugene F Collins have agreed to merge their respective legal practicesRead More

Young-ethical-shopper

Retailers cancel contracts with ‘unethical’ suppliers

Almost one in five (17 %) retailers in Scotland has cancelled contracts over the lastRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.