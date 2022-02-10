Omega considering £7m placing and open offer

Fund raising

Omega Diagnostics is seeking fresh finance

Omega Diagnostics, the specialist food and health testing company, has confirmed it is considering a £5 million share placing and an accompanying open offer to raise a further £2m.

The board of the Alva-based business said it has “conditional investor support” for an equity fund raising at 5p per share, but going ahead with it depends on “other corporate actions currently being explored by the group”.

Colin King resigned last month as chief executive, having served for six and a half years. He was replaced by Jag Grewal, who was promoted from managing director of the health & nutrition division.

The shares fell 27% to 7.25p.

… more follows