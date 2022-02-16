Nova to build its largest tidal array off Shetland

Seabed plan

Nova is powering homes and businesses

Nova Innovation has secured an agreement with Crown Estate Scotland for its largest tidal energy project on the seabed off Shetland.

The 15MW array at Yell Sound is predicted to meet more than a third of household electricity demand in Shetland.

It will build on the success of the world’s first offshore tidal array that Nova created in neighbouring Bluemull Sound which has been powering Shetland’s homes, businesses and grid since 2016.

Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation, said: “Having been at the centre of the oil and gas industry for 50 years, Shetland is now at the forefront of the green energy revolution, and we are excited to play our part in decarbonising the Shetland Islands.”

Nova has provided a local supply chain, with companies in Shetland manufacturing blades, steel structures and providing vessels and other services.

The turbines, manufactured at Nova’s facility in Edinburgh. sit on the seabed, so there is no visual impact on the land and seascapes and no interference with shipping. Comprehensive environmental monitoring of Nova’s turbines in Bluemull Sound have demonstrated that they work in harmony with marine wildlife.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This agreement between Nova Innovation and Crown Estate Scotland marks another important milestone in commercialising tidal energy in Scotland, putting Shetland at the heart of this exciting technology and its capability to deliver secure and reliable clean energy to support our climate targets”