Nicol makes rapid progress to Azets partner

Accountancy

Top 10 Accountancy firm Azets has promoted Frazer Nicol, who is head of the corporate tax team in Aberdeen, to partner just six months after joining the firm as a tax director.

Mr Nicol has extensive experience in both practice and industry, advising a wide range of clients on corporate tax issues in the UK and internationally, providing strategic and commercially focused tax advice to both growing businesses and multinationals.

As head of corporate tax, he leads a team advising corporate clients on tax compliance, R&D tax credits, capital allowances, tax structuring, overseas expansion and transfer pricing.

Regional managing partner David Booth said: “Frazer has quickly established himself as a key part of the Aberdeen team and our client base has benefited greatly from his expertise and experience of complex corporate tax issues in areas such as compliance, specialist tax advisory and R&D tax credits.

“Frazer and his team have been instrumental in helping Azets secure a wide range of new clients and helping with the ongoing expansion of the office. His rapid progression to partner is a testament to his achievements and a clear indicator of the opportunities we are creating for outstanding local talent as we continue to grow the business.”

Mr Nicol added: “It is a significant milestone in my career, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead the growth of our tax service in the North-East and across Scotland.

“I knew I was joining a fast growing and progressive business and Azets has not disappointed – there is a great culture, the firm is flexible, listens to input and promotes us all to work smarter.

“Scotland is home to a diverse range of interesting, ambitious and growing businesses and it is very rewarding to help our clients tackle their corporate tax issues and pursue their ambitions at every stage of the business life cycle.”

Last year the Aberdeen office of Azets announced plans to create an additional 20 jobs or more by 2023 in a wide range of positions, from trainees to senior posts.