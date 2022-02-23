New ‘boot camp’ to help Scots expand into US

Growth support

Aileen Boyle: kickstarting growth

Business advisers Fortro of Edinburgh and US firm Sloan Growth Strategies are teaming up to launch a first-of-its-kind “boot camp” to get Scottish businesses fit for entry into the US market.

The programme, called “New England Unlocked”, will serve those mid-sized high-growth Scottish businesses eager to expand overseas but struggling for support.

Sean McGrath, CEO of Entrepreneurial Scotland, which supports leadership and talent development, said: “This programme is responding to the post-pandemic desire to continue the great legacy of Scottish entrepreneurship on an international level.”

New England Unlocked will be tailored to individual companies, giving them real-world insights into their sectors, along with strategic analysis and practical guidance on the most direct and cohesive route to market.

By helping key executives develop tactical plans, they will be able to establish a “beachhead” in Boston, from where they can explore further expansion into additional states.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

The greater Boston metropolitan area is a hub of innovation and recognised globally for its expertise in education, technology and life sciences.

The nine-month programme is a result of collaboration between Aileen Boyle, CEO and Founder of Fortro, and Alice Sloan of Sloan Growth Strategies.

Ms Boyle said: “Scottish executives are eager to kickstart growth internationally. As we emerge from the pandemic, many companies have transformed their approach and want to create sustainable outcomes.

“Now is the time for distinctive companies who have a global mindset and bold ideas to move forward with their plans.”

Ms Sloan of Sloan Growth Strategies said: “The US loves the Scots and their innovative mindset. Like many ex-pats, I am proud of my Scottish heritage and having lived in Boston for almost 25 years I believe the time is right to execute on international expansion goals.”