Message Matters launches net zero consultancy

Zero plan: Andy Maciver, Matt Lancashire and Peter Duncan

Message Matters, the PR, political relations and campaigns agency, this week marks its 10th year of trading by launching a consultancy brand aimed at helping firms handle their net zero strategies.

The agency has hired Matt Lancashire as director of the new division, Zero Matters. He is the former deputy CEO at SCDI and Zero Waste Scotland business development director.

Co-founder Andy Maciver said: “We know from our conversations with Scottish SMEs and charities that they want to achieve net zero, both to play their part in fighting climate change, and to create the conditions for sustainability profitability in the future.”

Mr Lancashire added: “The long-term growth and financial sustainability of all organisations, in particular SMEs and charities, is dependent on their ability to transition to Net Zero.

“We know that this is at the forefront of the thoughts of many businesses and charities. However, we also know that turning those thoughts into actions is easier said than done.

“Most organisations simply do not have the capacity or expertise to focus on this, particularly given the day-to-day challenges of running an organisation in the Covid era.”