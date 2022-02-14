Merger leads to rise in turnover at STC Insiso

Solutions growth

Top team: (standing) Mark Rushton, Arrash Nekonam, (seated) Doug Leith, Steve Holmes, Alan Smith

Solutions software company STS Insiso has seen its turnover rise by about a third over the combined income of STC Global and Insiso prior to their merger early last year.

The new company reported revenue up by £1 million to £3.8m (35%) and welcomed 14 new clients, including HS2 Euston, East West Rail, Peel Ports and Sky Futures.

CEO Mark Rushton said: “Bringing STC Global and Insiso together at the start of 2021 has allowed us to position our business performance improvement solutions across new markets, diversifying our offering as we enter into industries such as medical, rail, renewables and marine.

“As we look forward into 2022, our focus will be further growth into our products and services, building successful partnerships while continuing to meet evolving customer expectations.”

The company is about to undertake a number of projects in the UK water industry using its flagship root cause analysis tool. It also plans an equality, diversity and inclusion product targeting the UK engineering, construction, and rail sectors.

The team will be expanded in areas such as learning and development, marketing, and software development.