Menzies rejects approach | Royal London ends LV= talks

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.30am: Blue chips rise

The FTSE 100 followed the positive mood from Asia and New York with a 37 point rise in early trade to trade at 7,603.8.

7am: Menzies rejects takeover proposal

Airport logistics company John Menzies has rejected an unsolicited all-cash takeover proposal from National Aviation Services valuing the company at £468m or 510p per share.

The proposal follows an earlier unsolicited approach from NAS priced at 460p per share.The shares closed last night at 334p, valuing the company at £308m.

The board said that together with its financial advisers, Goldman Sachs International, it has unanimously rejected the latest offer, as “entirely opportunistic, conditional and that the terms fundamentally undervalue Menzies and its future prospects”.

Full story here

7am: LV= talks off

Royal London said discussions between Royal London and LV= on the potential for a mutual merger have ceased.

Barry O’Dwyer, group chief executive of Royal London, said: “Mutuals are owned by their customers and are run for their benefit.

“Our offer to preserve LV=’s mutuality through a merger with Royal London was based on an understanding that LV= did not have a viable future as an independent company.

Full story here

7am: CCO for iomart

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and managed services company, has appointed Ben Savage as chief commercial officer.

Mr Savage has spent more than 25 years working in a range of technology-based sales leadership roles in Silicon Valley, Europe, and the Middle East. His most recent position was managing director, sales and marketing at managed service provider Six Degrees.

… more follows

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to continue a rally of key stock markets elsewhere.

Asian markets offered support to the US which enjoyed a strong showing with all major indices finishing strongly last night.

Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.08% whilst Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by nearly 2%. The Shanghai Composite was 0.9% higher.

This followed an uplift on Wall Street where the Dow Jones rose 1.06%, the S&P 500 added 0.84% and the Nasdaq gained 1.28%.