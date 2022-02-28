McGregor takes board role at Anderson Strathern

Law

Board role: Mike McGregor

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has appointed former Deloitte partner Mike McGregor as non-executive director, replacing Graeme Bissett who has served two terms on the board since 2015.

Mr McGregor spent more than 26 years at Deloitte in Scotland, latterly with its client & industries and human capital teams.

His expertise is around advising high growth and venture capital-backed businesses from early stage through to an exit or key transition event, and working with senior business leaders to define near term priorities and longer term strategy.

Client activity during his time at Deloitte included Genius Foods, FreeAgent, Blackcircles.com, Skyscanner, Outplay Entertainment, and AstraZeneca. He is also a non-executive director with smart LED lighting specialist Autonomous iOt, University of Edinburgh software spin-out Particle Analytics, and Scotland’s largest independent insurance broker, Perth-based GS-Group.

Between 2009 and 2020, he was a director with the Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE).

Bruce Farquhar, Anderson Strathern’s chairman, said: “Mike is in that very top echelon on the Scottish business scene, as a trusted adviser to many of the country’s most successful companies over the last couple of decades.

“He is a fantastic replacement for Graeme Bissett, who the board would like to extend enormous thanks to for his valuable service over the last six years, and just the right person to help guide us through our next phase of growth.”

The firm reported a 12% rise in operating profit to £8.4m for the year to 31 August 2021 and an uplift in profit per equity partner. Revenue increased to £26.2 million from £23.3m in the previous financial year.