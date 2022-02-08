McGrath switches from 7IM to Brewin Dolphin

Wealth management

By a Daily Business reporter |

Wealth management company, Brewin Dolphin, has grown its team in Edinburgh with the appointment of investment manager, Dennis McGrath.

Mr McGrath, pictured, joins the firm from 7IM where he was a team head looking after high-net-worth private clients. He also worked at Standard Life Investments.

At Brewin Dolphin, he will be responsible for the investment needs of private clients and corporates.

Tom O’Brien, financial planner at Brewin Dolphin’s Glasgow office, has been promoted to divisional director.

Mr O’Brien joined the company in 2019 having spent over a decade as a financial planner at Close Brothers.