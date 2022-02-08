Update:

Wealth management

McGrath switches from 7IM to Brewin Dolphin

By a Daily Business reporter | February 8, 2022

Wealth management company, Brewin Dolphin, has grown its team in Edinburgh with the appointment of investment manager, Dennis McGrath.

Mr McGrath, pictured, joins the firm from 7IM where he was a team head looking after high-net-worth private clients. He also worked at Standard Life Investments.

At Brewin Dolphin, he will be responsible for the investment needs of private clients and corporates.

Tom O’Brien, financial planner at Brewin Dolphin’s Glasgow office, has been promoted to divisional director.

Mr O’Brien joined the company in 2019 having spent over a decade as a financial planner at Close Brothers.

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Simon Patterson

Patterson joins Novosound ahead of drive on sales

Simon Patterson has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Novosound, joining from Innospection in Aberdeen toRead More

isol8 strengthens team with key additions

Oil and gas supplier isol8, a specialist in zero emission wellbore barriers, has made threeRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.