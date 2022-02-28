McColl’s in bank talks | Primark sales up | FTSE lower

Daily Business Live

8.30am: Market opens lower

The FTSE 100 was trading 103.08 points lower (-1.38%) at 7,386.38−103.08.

Anglo-Russian precious metals miner Polymetal and Russian steelmaker Evraz suffered the heaviest losses on the index.

BP also slid after saying it would sell its near-20% holding in state-owned oil giant Rosneft at an expected price of around $25bn.

Airlines were among the losers after the EU announced over the weekend that it was closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, with BA owner IAG, budget airlines Wizz and easyJet and travel firm Tui all sharply lower.

Defence stocks were in favour. BAE Systems soared 93.00p (14.24%) to 746p.

7am: McColl’s in talks with banks

Newsagents chain McColl’s has confirmed that it recently received an approach for the whole business, which has subsequently been withdrawn and there are no further discussions with that party or any other party in relation to an offer for the whole business.

In addition, the group has also received indications of interest for parts of the business. The board said it is in talks with its banks about future financing.

It warned that as a result of the difficult market conditions in the first quarter, some of which are expected to continue through the first half, the board now expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA to be slightly behind current market expectations, and net debt in the region of £100m at the end of FY22.

7am: Primark sees sales growth

Primark sales for the 24 weeks to 5 March are expected to be well above 60% over last year, according to parent company Associated British Foods. It forecasts operating profit margin of about 11%.

The better outcome was a result of all stores remaining open and trading throughout the period except for short periods in Austria and The Netherlands.

It said this also mitigated the effect of inflation on raw materials and the supply chain.

The company said it expects to add a net 0.5 million sq ft of additional selling space this financial year.

“We continue to make good progress with new store signings, in line with our ambition to grow our store estate to some 530 stores over the next five years, with a particular focus on the US, France, Italy and Iberia.”

7am: AssetCo swoops on second Edinburgh firm

AssetCo, the wealth management company, has swooped on another Edinburgh business, acquiring Revera Asset Management for £2.8 million.

The deal involves the issue of 54,639 new ordinary shares and £1.9 million in cash, in each case to be paid on completion.

Global markets

European markets were expected to fall after Russia’s Vladimir Putin raised the stakes in his battle for Ukraine, despite a meeting between representatives of the two countries on the northern border with Belarus later today.

Russia’s removal from the Swift payments system and tighter sanctions on its economy will see the rouble come under further pressure after crashing to a record low 105.27 per dollar (£78.95), down from about 84 per dollar (£63) late on Friday.

Brent crude remained above $100 a barrel amid warnings that oil prices could hit $125.

BP said on Sunday that it will offload its near 20% stake in Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft and withdraw executives from its board.