McCann recalls journey from student to spin-out star

Lecture

Chris McCann: sold business for $400m

Scottish healthcare entrepreneur Chris McCann will return to his alma mater to tell the new generation of medical students how he turned his idea for wearable technology into a multi-million pound business.

Mr McCann developed an AI-driven armband to monitors a patient’s health while studying at Dundee’s School of Medicine.

In 2015 he spun-out the concept with fellow founder Stewart Whiting as Current Health and last year sold the business to a US company in a $400m deal. It was one of the biggest exits of a Scottish startup in recent times and Europe’s second-largest digital health exit.

Mr McCann, who dropped out of his studies, will return to the school next week to deliver the University’s Annual Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship, where he will detail his transition from the Ninewells classroom to corporate boardroom.

Brian McNicoll, head of the University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, said, “Many people can identify a business opportunity, but few have the confidence to follow it through.

“During his studies, Christopher quickly realised that both patients and healthcare providers could benefit from advances in artificial and wearable technology. This idea has subsequently developed to allow patients to recuperate outside of hospital, while still allowing medical providers to monitor their condition and determine if he or she needs treatment.

“It was a bold concept, but by showing faith in his original idea Christopher is now helping many more patients than he could ever have wished to as a doctor. He perfectly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit we champion here at the University and his lecture will be fascinating for anyone interested in entering the world of business.”

The Annual Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship is one of the highlights of the University’s annual Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from Monday 21 to Friday 25 February. Organised by the University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, the event is now in its sixth year and includes a host of lectures and workshops for anybody interested in the world of enterprise.

The week will culminate in the final of this year’s Venture competition, where budding entrepreneurs from across the University community compete for funds from a £44,000 prize pot to start their own business.

The Annual Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship takes place online from 6-7.30pm on Wednesday 23 February. Free tickets can be booked online.