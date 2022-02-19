McBride poised to become CBI president

Nomination

Brian McBride: honoured

Scottish businessman Brian McBride has been nominated as the next CBI President and will assume the role of vice president until the AGM on 28 June.

The nomination will go forward to a vote among members when Lord Karan Bilimoria will stand for election as vice-president.

Glasgow-born Mr McBride began his career as a salesman at Xerox and brings to the CBI a wealth of entrepreneurial experience at telecoms, electronics, and online retail companies. He was UK CEO of Amazon, chairman of ASOS and is the current chairman of Trainline.

Until recently a senior adviser at Lazard, he is also the lead non-executive director at the Ministry of Defence and sits on board of Standard Life Aberdeen. He is a former director at Celtic Football Club,

Tony Danker, CBI director-general, said: “I am hugely excited that Brian has been approved by the board for consideration at the AGM to be the next CBI President. His career journey makes him an unmistakably authentic business leader who understands the challenges facing local SMEs and global listed firms alike.

“His typical Glaswegian candour combined with his experience in some of the most prestigious boardrooms in the corporate world will prove invaluable to CBI and our members as we work to help them grasp the exciting opportunities in the decade ahead.”

Mr McBride said: “It is a great honour to be nominated to stand for election as CBI president. Throughout my career I have seen that long-term growth stems from more investment, innovation and productivity.

“The UK now has a once in a generation opportunity to tackle the challenges businesses face today to transform the economy. I look forward to working closely with Tony Danker, Lord Bilimoria, CBI members and all the talented folk across the CBI to really take the Seize the Moment agenda forward.”