Maitlis and Sopel quit BBC for new Global role

TV departures

By a Daily Business reporter |

Emily Maitlis interviewing Duke of York

Two of the BBC’s senior broadcasters, the Newsnight presenter, Emily Maitlis, and outgoing North America editor, Jon Sopel, are leaving to join media group Global.

The pair will present a podcast for Global Player, host a radio show together on LBC and provide commentary and analysis for the station’s website.

Ms Maitlis, who conducted the ‘car interview’ with the Duke of York over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, commented about her new role on Twitter.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love and we are so thrilled Global is giving us the opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project,” she said.

Mr Sopel, who had been linked to the upcoming vacancy as BBC political editor, l tweeted: “Some work news: @maitlis and I are going to launch a brand, spanking new podcast with @global. We’re excited to be working with them on this innovative project.

“Opportunities like this just don’t come along very often. But am sad to leave the BBC, which has been home for so long.”