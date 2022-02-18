Mackay relaunches career as management consultant

Ex-minister's new role

By a Daily Business reporter |

Derek Mackay: quit on eve of Budget (pic: Terry Murden)

Derek Mackay, the former SNP finance secretary who was forced to resign over sending inappropriate messages to a teenage boy, has set up a management consultancy.

Mr Mackay, 44, quit the Scottish Cabinet in February 2020 the day before he was due to deliver the Budget when a newspaper revealed he had been bombarding a 16-year-old boy with 270 online messages.

Although no offences were committed, nor any charges laid, Mr Mackay’s political career was brought to a halt.

However, he received about £150,000 in expenses, despite never returning to Holyrood.

He has now set up Lochan Associates which will conduct “management consultancy activities other than financial management”, according to Companies House.

The firm was incorporated this week, based in Paisley, and lists Mr Mackay as its sole director, sole shareholder and sole “person with significant control”.

After the infamous text messages, revealed by the Scottish Sun, Mr Mackay admitted he had “behaved foolishly”.

Mr Mackay was a council leader before entering Holyrood and had been tipped as a future leader of the SNP.