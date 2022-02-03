Machray heads up Reward Finance Scottish office

Alternative finance

Reward Finance Group is continuing its UK expansion plan with the opening of a Scottish office, led by business finance specialist, Brian Machray.

Mr Machray (pictured) joins the alternative funder from Allied Irish Bank where he headed up a division specialising in finance for manufacturing and industrial sectors.

During his career he has worked in the UK and Australia, delivering acquisition, property, and infrastructure finance on behalf of companies including Westpac institutional Bank, Bank of Scotland, and Clydesdale Bank.

Based in Edinburgh, Mr Machray will be working with his large network of industry groups, finance brokers and introducers to provide SME funding across the whole of Scotland.

This will be the third office Reward has opened in just over six months, as it rapidly grows its regional coverage, having already launched in Birmingham and London, adding to its established offices in Leeds and Manchester.

Nick Smith, group managing director of Reward, said: “The success of regional offices is having experienced funders and well-connected people in place, and Brian has both in abundance.

“He appreciates the ‘can do’ way we support SMEs, with our flexible and pragmatic approach, and the way we have simplified our lending products to just two – Business Finance and Asset Based Solutions – to quickly meet their needs.”