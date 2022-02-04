isol8 strengthens team with key additions

Oil and gas

Kevin Giles, Jonathan Fraser and Sarah Sly-Christie

Oil and gas supplier isol8, a specialist in zero emission wellbore barriers, has made three key additions to its team in Aberdeen.

Kevin Giles has been appointed chief commercial officer and is responsible for spearheading business development for the company’s proprietary Fusion bonded alloy barrier technology.

He has 30 years of experience in the well intervention market, and in sales and service delivery worldwide. He worked with major service providers including Schlumberger and Welltec, and latterly was global commercial director for READ Cased Hole.

Also joining the team is Sarah Sly-Christie as senior design drafter. She has more than 25 years oil & gas experience and has worked across completions, intervention and wireline products.

Jonathan Fraser has taken up the position of senior field engineer with responsibility for delivering technical, service and safety excellence across isol8 activities in the field.

He has 10 years of experience deploying and maintaining logging tools globally and has previously worked for major well intervention service providers.

CEO Andrew Loudon said it is a pivotal time for the company, following recent new investment into the business.

“Kevin, Sarah and Jonathan each bring a unique skillset and a wealth of experience that I am confident will significantly strengthen crucial aspects of our business as we bring our patented bonded alloy barrier technology to the market,” he said.