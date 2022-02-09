Iomart hires Savage as chief commercial officer

Cloud computing

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and managed services company, has appointed Ben Savage, pictured, as chief commercial officer.

Mr Savage has spent more than 25 years working in a range of technology-based sales leadership roles in Silicon Valley, Europe, and the Middle East. His most recent position was managing director, sales and marketing at managed service provider Six Degrees.

Reece Donovan, chief executive, said: “It’s fantastic to have Ben join our strengthened senior management team. He completely understands what we are trying to achieve, and I’m confident that he’ll be a great asset as we continue to develop and grow the business.”

Mr Savage added: “It’s an exciting time to be joining a company like iomart, as customers buying behaviours change. For businesses like ours to be successful we have to be agile enough to adapt the services we offer and continue to demonstrate value both to our existing and to our prospective customers.

“Despite the business landscape having been somewhat challenging for the last 24 months, iomart is strongly placed to take advantage of the current market. Cloud adoption is a new area for many of our customers and we are able to guide them through that process, whilst being constantly aware of the ever-changing data security requirements.”