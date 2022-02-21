Injury-hit Scots add six to squad for France clash

Six Nations Championship

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Changes: Gregor Townsend (pic: SNS Group)

Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Scotland squad ahead of the Six Nations clash with France this weekend in Edinburgh.

Injuries to Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings and Cam Redpath has prompted the head coach to shuffle things around as the Scots look to bounce back from their defeat to Wales.

James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Kiran McDonald and Marshall Sykes have all been called up for the match at Murrayfield, with Townsend saying: “While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our match-day squad.

“The attritional nature of the Guinness Six Nations means there are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth.

“We wish those that have missed out through injury all the best in their rehabilitation, and we will continue to monitor their progress ahead of the final two games of the championship.”

Sutherland is unlikely to figure in the championship again after suffering rib and shoulder injuries in Cardiff, while Exeter’s Jonny Gray is also set to miss his country’s remaining games against Italy and Ireland as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Outlining Gray’s recovery timeframe, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “It is likely to be the length of the Six Nations – not too much longer than that and obviously he is disappointed

“He has had an injury-hit period over the last nine months or so and it (ankle) will get better in seven or eight weeks. It is like a bad ankle sprain and it doesn’t require an operation just rehab. There is some thought that the last Six Nations game might be within reach, but I think that is tough.”