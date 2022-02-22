FTSE 100 plunges | oil price rises | HSBC profits double

Daily Business Live

8am: Market plunges at open

The FTSE 100 plunged by 103.91 points (1.39%) at the open to 7,380.42.

Germany’s DAX fell 2.07% and the CAC 40 in Paris dropped 1.91%.

Oil prices have surged to their highest level since 2014, with US benchmark crude oil advancing $2.57 to $92.79 per barrel today in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

7.30am: Budget surplus

The UK has recorded its first monthly budget surplus since the pandemic began.

Public sector net borrowing showed a £2.9bn surplus, and although this was less than the £3.5bn that economists had been expected, it was still the first positive month for the public finances since January 2020.

The numbers benefited from higher than expected income tax and PAYE receipts as the labour market recovered from the pandemic.

Whilst welcoming the figures, chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our debt has increased substantially and there are further pressures on the public finances, including from rising inflation.”

7am: HSBC profits leap

HSBC reported a doubling of profit in 2021, with all of the bank’s regions recording a positive year.

Pretax profit came in at $18.91 billion from $8.78bn in 2020, but below market forecasts of $19.12 billion.

Annual revenue slipped to $49.55 billion from $50.43 billion.

HSBC’s net interest margin in 2021 worsened to 1.20% from 1.32% in 2020 – which was in line with market forecasts.

The stock was down 3.1% in Hong Kong this morning.

7am: Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties said it is on track for strong full year growth, despite posting a fall in profits from £8.6m to £6.2m for the half year to the end of November.

It said there is sustained growth in its total order book, including highest ever demand for private housing. There is substantial work-in-progress to be completed in the second half​ – including eight new private developments having started completions since the period end.

7am: Wood delays results

Energy services company Wood Group has delayed publishing its annual results after taking a provision on a legacy issue, Aegis Poland, that pre-dates its acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017.

7am: Beeks contract

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, which provides connectivity for financial markets, has signed another multi-year contract for its latest offering.

Global markets

Brent oil was trading at $97.40 a barrel Tuesday morning, up sharply from $95.19 late Monday and its highest level since 2014 as tensions grew between Russia and Ukraine after Moscow sent troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 29.29 points, or 0.4%, at 7,484.33 Monday and was expected to fall by a similar amount at the open.

“With US markets closed yesterday, today’s market price action is likely to be spicy to say the least with European markets set to open sharply lower, as the drumbeat of war gets ever louder,” commented CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.7%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 3.0%.