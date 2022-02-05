Hogg: We’re not getting carried away

Six Nations Championship

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Cup of cheer: Stuart Hogg (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland 20 England 17

Murrayfield Stadium

Captain Stuart Hogg insisted Scotland will not get carried away after their historic victory over England at Murrayfield.

The home side went into the game as favourites against an inexperienced English side but had to show true grit to win successive Calcutta Cup matches for first time in 38 years.

Eddie Jones’ side dominated possession and territory but couldn’t take advantage, the Scots showing how it’s done by making the most of their opportunities to get their Six Nations campaign off to a flyer.

Thanks to a try from debutant scrum-half Ben White – he had been on the pitch for a matter of minutes while Ali Price’s head knock was assessed – the Scots carved out a 10-6 advantage at the interval.

They looked up against it, though, after Marcus Smith crossed for England with 53 minutes on the clock, the fly-half missing the conversion.

Ten minutes later and Smith stretched his side’s advantage with his fourth penalty of the match to put England 17-10 in front and seemingly on course for victory

The game’s turning point came when a penalty try was awarded against Luke Cowan-Dickie after he deliberately palmed the ball out of play with Darcy Graham poised to grab Finn Russell’s cross-field kick.

The hooker was yellow carded for his moment of madness and with the numerical advantage Scotland went on to clinch a famous win with Russell sending over a decisive 72nd-minute penalty.

“I am chuffed to bits,” said skipper Hogg, who takes his team to Wales next weekend.

“We wanted to come out here and put on a show and show what we are about. At times, we got it right and at times we were up against it. England are a fantastic side but we are absolutely delighted with that.

“I am so delighted, it was a full squad effort. We believe in ourselves as individuals and in ourselves as a collective.

“I said this time last year that this was the start of something special and next week is a challenge to back it up and do it again.”

“I am not going to get carried away, this was one game. We will go back to the drawing board on Monday and make sure that we work incredibly hard to back it up and be the best version of ourselves next Saturday.”

In the day’s earlier match in Dublin, an impressive Ireland display saw them ease to a 29-7 victory over Wales.

Scotland scorers: Tries: White, penalty try. Con: Russell. Pens: Russell 2.

England scorers: Try: Smith. Pens: Smith 4.

Scotland: S Hogg; D Graham, C Harris (S Tuipulotu 64), S Johnson, D van der Merwe; F Russell, A Price (B White 12-24; 63); R Sutherland (P Schoeman 51), G Turner (S McInally 51), Z Fagerson (WP Nel 51), J Gray (S Skinner 63), G Gilchrist, J Ritchie (M Bradbury 59), H Watson, M Fagerson.

England: F Steward; M Malins, E Daly, H Slade, J Marchant (J Nowell. 80); M Smith (G Ford 63), B Youngs; E Genge (J Marler 63), L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler (W Stuart 63), M Itoje, N Isiekwe (C Ewels 76), L Ludlam (A Dombrandt 63), T Curry, S Simmonds (J George 69).