Hogan hopes TV dragons back her Biscuit Tin vault

| February 7, 2022
Sheila Hogan and Iain Mackay
An Edinburgh-based business will seek funding from the panel of television investors on Dragons’ Den this week to support a digital vault that can hold important documents.

Biscuit Tin, developed by Sheila Hogan, has already secured £300,000 from investors including Velocity Capital as well as a Scottish Enterprise innovation grant funding.

Digital legacy is a new and growing market, expected to reach a global value of approximately $35 billion (£26bn) over the next five years.

Biscuit Tin appointed an advisory board last year including technology veteran Iain Mackay, who is also chairman; former Scotland lead for Deliveroo, Andy Robinson; and former ZoneFox chief technology officer Matt Little.

Mr Mackay said: “In Sheila, the business has a passionate founder who spotted a high-growth market segment that has been under-serviced in the UK context. We think this makes Biscuit Tin an attractive proposition for individuals and financial services groups alike.”

East Lothian-based Ms Hogan is a former president of the Association of Scottish Businesswomen and previously ran her own maintenance business.

She said: “I have learnt so much due to the Dragons’ Den experience and I am more ready than ever to take Biscuit Tin to the next level.”

