High speed camera tech poised for market

Game changer

Research has been based at Heriot-Watt

Advanced camera technology developed in Edinburgh that could revolutionise biomedical science and engineering research is poised to make a commercial breakthrough.

The project at Heriot-Watt University has received funding from Scottish Enterprise’s (SE) High Growth Spinout Programme which will accelerate its route to market.

Dr Xu Wang, inventor of the technology and an associate professor in the Institute of Photonics and Quantum Sciences at the university, said: “This funding will accelerate the commercialisation of our research to create a product capable of disrupting existing and new markets.

“The support of the enterprise team at Heriot-Watt University and Scottish Enterprise provides an incredible opportunity to build a profitable, industry-leading business at pace that is focused on driving further innovation in the field of camera technology in Scotland and beyond.”

David Richardson, chief entrepreneurial executive at Heriot-Watt, said: “Heriot-Watt University has an extensive track-record of delivering commercial, strategic and innovation support that drives real-life impact of academic discovery in existing and new industry markets.

“With the financial backing of Scottish Enterprise, we look forward to developing Dr Wang’s research into a world-class enterprise capable of disrupting the status-quo in high-speed imaging.”

Genmhor is working with Dr Wang, Heriot-Watt University and Scottish Enterprise to bring the imaging technology to market.

Janet Milne, CEO designate and director of Genmhor, said: “This innovative, ultra-high speed camera has the potential to be a game changer in the market, offering full colour, full resolution, megapixel images at millions of frames per second.

“The potential industrial and academic applications for this novel imaging solution are vast and we are very excited to be leading the commercial development of this opportunity.

“Genmhor has extensive experience of delivering investable propositions for early-stage technologies and making products a reality.”