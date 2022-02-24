Update:

Media moves

Henderson joins Phoenix, Young moves to Abrdn

| February 24, 2022
Standard Life is now part of Phoenix

Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, has appointed Jonathan Henderson from Ageon as head of public relations.

Phoenix Group is the UK’s largest long-term savings business with about 13 million customers and manages c £300bn of savings on their behalf.

Based in Edinburgh, Mr Henderson will oversee an in-house team for Standard Life and report to Shellie Wells, Phoenix Group’s corporate communications director. 

He has been head of PR at Aegon UK for the last six years and previously worked at a number of PR agencies including H+K Strategies and Citigate Dewe Rogerson where he supported a wide range of businesses, primarily in the financial services sector, with corporate, financial and brand communication challenges. 

Phoenix intends to add to its seven-strong corporate communications team with further recruitment in progress.

Duncan Young has been appointed interim global head of external communications at abrdn. He has been operating as a freelance consultant for the past year after leaving NatWest where he was director of communications.

Mr Young previously worked in employee communications at Royal Bank of Scotland and was an assistant editor at BBC Scotland.

