HeatFix Scotland targets rapid growth in first year

Expansion target

By a Daily Business reporter |

Plans: Andrew Lamond

Edinburgh start-up HeatFix Scotland hopes to create 20 new jobs in the city within the first year of operation.

Founded by former Royal Navy helicopter engineer Andrew Lamond, the new boiler repair business launches this month.

Mr Lamond will have up to 10 employees on board to begin with and with the anticipated growth, staffing levels are expected to double in the first 12 months.

As well as the capital, engineers will cover Falkirk, the Borders, West Lothian and East Lothian, solely focusing on central heating servicing, repair and home cover.

Training will be given on a regular basis to help ensure engineers remain at the top of their game, ready to deliver the latest heating technologies.

“We have been able to put in place a strong business plan from the outset and I’m looking forward to seeing HeatFix quickly establish itself in Scotland,” said managing director Mr Lamond, most recently a director at Terry Healy Group.

“I plan to assemble the most experienced and professional team of engineers in the region, who will cover everywhere from Gala in the Borders to Fife, North Berwick to Broxburn.”

Mr Lamond spent four years based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose in Cornwall before returning home to Scotland to retrain as a gas engineer.

Having set up ALG Boiler Services, in September 2020 he merged with Terry Healy Group to establish Terry Healy Heating before taking on this latest venture.

“I had been based in Cornwall at one of the largest helicopter bases in Europe for four years and although I really enjoyed it, I decided I wanted to come back home to Edinburgh,” he said.

“There weren’t many anti-submarine helicopters in the city so I knew I would have to retrain for another career! It has gone well since then and I’m very excited about what the future holds.

“Setting up a business in a pandemic comes with its own challenges but I know what we offer and am confident it is the right move.”