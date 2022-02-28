Green Hotel bids to enter golf market at tourism event

Upgraded venue

Promotion |

Green Hotel: undergoing refurbishment

The Green Hotel in Kinross is targeting new business at the three-day Scottish Golf Tourism Event taking place next week at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

A £100,000 refurbishment programme is underway at the 46-bed hotel, which also has two 18-hole golf courses and currently holds a three star rating which it hopes will soon be upgraded to four stars.

The investment will enable specialist hospitality management business Amity Hospitality to sell four star, 36-hole golfing breaks into the lucrative European market. Currently, only one other four star Scottish Hotel can offer 36 quality holes.

“We’re very excited about representing The Green Hotel at Scottish Golf Tourism Week,” said Nick Kourie, operations director at Amity Hospitality which manages the hotel on a day to day basis.

“For one thing, it’s fantastic that this event is back as an in-person event, enabling ourselves, and the other exhibitors, to meet delegates from all over the world in a relaxed face to face setting. These are the leading golf operators who bring over 50,000 golfers into Scotland.

“Secondly, we feel that The Green Hotel has a very strong offer to those organising golfing breaks. We were brought in by the owner to oversee and implement a huge refurbishment of this much-loved hotel, alongside putting in management and personnel to run it. Our aim, as with every hotel we manage, is to grow these businesses by way of multiple revenue streams.

“As well as being one of the most iconic hotels in Fife & Kinross, The Green Hotel has the kudos of two extremely challenging 18-hole golf courses located just over the road. Sister businesses include Loch Leven Gin, together with Loch Leven Brewery which produces a wide range of premium beers and lagers. This gives us multiple opportunities for overseas golfing groups to enjoy themed golf events, bespoke tastings, and special competitions.

“Loch Leven Gin, in association with Dean Charalambous of Amity Hospitality, is launching a new Beer Garden in April.”

Mr Kourie explained that the on-going refurbishment programme at The Green aimed to completely revamp much of the ground floor, with new flooring and a fresh look to all bedrooms including the installation of new TVs by the end of the season. A new contemporary look had already been given to the reception area and Jocks Bar.

Phases two and three will continue throughout 2023, completing the upstairs accommodation.

“With The Open taking place at St Andrews this summer, where accommodation comes at a premium, we are able to offer golfing groups a more affordable option where they can still enjoy fantastic golf right on their doorstep,” said Mr Kourie. “St Andrews, which is under an hour’s travel time away, is still highly accessible as a day trip visit.”

Amity Hospitality has extensive experience in golf tourism, currently operating the Fairways Golf Centre & Restaurant in Inverness, a family dining venue along with a short 9-hole golf course, plus 19 bay driving range with Top Tracer Ball Tracking Technology.

Established four years ago, Amity Hospitality is currently looking after ongoing development for both branded and unbranded hotels in the UK totalling over 300 bedrooms. Other hotels in its portfolio includeGables Hotel in Gretna, along with The Garth at Grantown on Spey.

