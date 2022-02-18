Gluten-free bakery GDR acquired by Dr Schär

Food deal

Ronnie Stebbings: incredible news

Gluten-free manufacturer, Dr Schär UK, has acquired allergen-free, fresh bread manufacturer, GDR Food Technology, based in Bellshill.

The deal is the Austrian company’s first venture into the UK fresh bread market and provides its first UK production plant. Terms were not disclosed.

GDR trades as Just: Gluten Free Bakery and produces baked goods including bread, rolls, teacakes and flatbreads.

Bradley Grimshaw, managing director at Dr Schär UK, commented: “This move is set to significantly boost our presence in the UK and extend our expertise within the gluten-free bread category.

“We can now facilitate the launch of fresh bakery products to complement the current assortment and support us in our strategic objective of bakery leadership.



“We know that more and more consumers are seeking products free-from allergens to meet their dietary and lifestyle needs. Our partnership with GDR will enable us to further tap into this growing demand.

“This deal is the first of its kind for us. It presents an exciting opportunity to get into the fresh bread market and fuels our vision of being recognised by all customers and consumers as the No. 1 brand in gluten-free.”

Dr Schär has 16 sites in 11 countries, offering a wide and diversified range of gluten free products and food for special medical purposes

GDR’s workforce will remain in place, including Ronnie Stebbings, who will remain as managing director for GDR.

He said: “This is incredible news for us and we are tremendously excited to be part of the Dr Schär group.”

Dow Schofield Watts provided corporate finance and tax advice to Dr Schär UK. Hill Dickinson provided legal advice.