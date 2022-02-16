Garment Factory managed suites fully let

Strong demand

Flexible: The Garment Factory

All 12 managed office suites created in Glasgow’s Garment Factory are now fully occupied.

A number of new tenants for the final plug and play ‘Tailor Made Suites’ have been secured, with the last remaining space let to Iconic Resourcing.

The recruitment firm took Suite 10 other new occupiers such as specialist provider of property and project management services Blackhall & Powis, bridging finance lender Lowry Capital, building consultancy Reid Mitchell, law firm Gunnercooke and tech business Katrick Technologies.

Martin Speirs, Associate Director at letting agent CBRE, commented: “Just over twelve months ago, our client Castleforge was spurred on by the demand from occupiers for flexible space, and decided to commence with the creation of 12 plug and play office suites on the ground and basement levels.

“Glasgow’s office market is now showing strong signs of recovery from the effects of the pandemic and 2022 in particular is shaping up to be an exciting year with strong demand expected to continue, especially for high quality, character buildings like The Garment Factory.”

Jack Beckett, leasing manager at Castleforge added: “We have created a product that offers the businesses of today the flexibility they require to grow and develop.

“We have focused on the details that enable our occupiers to feel safe and comfortable in these suites, such as multiple entry points, touch-free access systems and spacious desk layouts.”

A category ‘B’ listed building located at the corner of Ingram Street and Montrose Street in the Glasgow City Innovation District, The Garment Factory is one of Glasgow’s most notable buildings.

It has attracted a vibrant variety of businesses with occupiers including Threesixty Architecture, Autorek, Channel 4 and Incremental Group.

180 West George Street

180 West George St

Following the refurbishment and letting of the first floor at 180 West George Street in Glasgow, Picton has now pre-let the fifth floor to Frazer-Nash Consultancy, which will occupy the 7,500 sq. ft. space on a 10-year lease.

Ryden acted on behalf of Picton in the transaction, whild Lambert Smith Hampton represented Frazer-Nash Consultancy.