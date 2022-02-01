FutureX expands Silicon Valley Scale programme

New funding

FutureX cohort visiting Silicon Valley in 2019

Business education and community platform, FutureX, has secured funding from Scottish Government Tech Ecosystem fund to expand the Silicon Valley Scale programme.

It will include senior teams and underrepresented founders – creating Silicon Valley Scaling Teams.

FutureX has been running this initiative since 2014 and has helped more than 50 businesses grow and scale by facilitating masterclasses, roundtables and workshops with some of Silicon Valley’s most successful companies.

Previously, the cohort has met leaders from brands such as Google, Airbnb, Netflix, Wilson Sonsini and Lightspeed Ventures.

This year founders and their teams will have access to a comprehensive online course, followed by a week in Silicon Valley, designed for founders and their senior teams to receive 20+ hours of support.

Commenting on the expanded programme, Bruce Walker, Cofounder and CEO at FutureX said: “There are many great initiatives out there to help founders, but we have found that senior teams have been overlooked.

“This year, with support from the Scottish Government’s new Ecosystem Fund, we’re taking everything we have learned to help founders share knowledge and up-skill alongside their senior leaders and team members.

“We are also delighted to be working with Scottish Enterprise to provide five fully-funded places to traditionally underrepresented founders.”

Dan Glazer, Partner at Wilson Sonsini, said: “We’re excited to again be working with the FutureX team on the Silicon Valley Scaling Teams programme.

“From hosting speaker dinners in the UK to facilitating roundtable discussions in Silicon Valley, SVS Teams gives us the opportunity to support some of the UK’s most dynamic early-stage founders.”