Asset manager hires Adam & Co veteran

Assets uplift

Phillip Ross, Graham Clark, Anna Gratwick, and Ken Davidson

Anderson Strathern Asset Management, the financial planning and investment arm of legal firm Anderson Strathern, has hired Ken Davidson from Adam & Co to lead its new Glasgow office.

CEO Graham Clark said: “Having identified untapped potential in Glasgow over the last couple of years, the timing is right to have a more dedicated presence in the city.

“Getting Ken on board to lead the provision of financial planning advice and guide our team is a great result.”

In January, Anna Gratwick was appointed to the newly created role of head of financial planning, working closely with the firm’s financial planners, and sitting on the investment committee.

Ms Gratwick will split her time between the Edinburgh and Glasgow offices, providing additional oversight to help drive the new Glasgow office.

The moves come as the firm grew funds under management to £341 million in the year to the end of December, from £250m in the previous year.

An uplift in investment markets was a major contributor, along with an increase in business from new and existing clients, said Mr Clark

Looking to the year ahead, he added: “As our results demonstrate, remote working has not been a barrier throughout the pandemic.”