Freeman takes up Glasgow University role

Academia

Jeane Freeman, the former Health Secretary in the Scottish Government, is taking a role in Glasgow University’s College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences.

Ms Freeman, who stood down from her post in May 2021 and did not stand in the last Holyrood election, takes up the part time role of Ambassador for Community Engagement, Public Health and Innovation for the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences with immediate effect.

She will bring a wealth of expertise in community engagement to the University and will play an active role in the pioneering £91m Living Laboratory project in Govan, which, via collaboration with the NHS and industry partners, will see the acceleration of world-changing research into a real-world clinical setting.

Ms Freeman was a Member of the Scottish Parliament for Carrick, Cumnock and the Doon Valley from 2016-2021. She was Minister for Social Security from May 2016-June 2018 and was Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport from June 2018 until May 2021.