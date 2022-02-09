Forth Ports expands renewables offer with OMHL deal

Acquisition

Alex Fyfe and David Webster

Forth Ports has acquired OM Heavy Lift in a move aimed at further enhancing Forth’s ability to offer a full-service package for offshore renewables projects.

OMHL is a project engineering company that has worked closely with Forth Ports on a number of large-scale projects in the renewables and decommissioning sectors.

Based in Dundee, OMHL’s specialist heavy lift plant – including the UK’s largest permanent quayside crane – will work across Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, including the ports of Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth and Dundee.

OMHL will continue to be led by managing director, Alex Fyfe, who will work directly with David Webster, as the newly appointed director of energy at Forth Ports.

Charles Hammond, group chief executive at Forth Ports, said: “Today’s news is another important strategic move for Forth Ports as we secure our place in the offshore renewables sector, following the recent announcement of the ScotWind leasing round.

“We are investing significantly in Dundee and Leith to create an attractive offering for offshore renewables which will support the country’s transition to net zero.

“The acquisition of OMHL, coupled with that of Targe Towing, places Forth Ports in a strong position to play a leading role in supporting Scotland’s offshore renewables future.”