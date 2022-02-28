Floating offshore wind centre aims to hit net zero goals

Energy collaboration

Nicola Sturgeon: centre is a world first

A new centre focused on commercialising floating offshore wind technology will be developed in the north east of Scotland as a key part of the transition to clean energy.

The Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult will co-invest in the £9 million National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen at the Altens Industrial Estate.

It will ensure that the region and wider UK capitalise on the opportunity created by the Scottish seabed leasing round, Scotwind, which will drive the development and demand for floating offshore wind.

ETZ is providing £4m for the capital costs of the innovation centre and ORE Catapult is contributing £5m to operationally run it.

The North East of Scotland has 75% of the world’s subsea engineering capability and 14.6GW of floating wind power was approved as part of the recent ScotWind leasing round.

The initial focus of the Centre will be digital simulation and modelling, moving to the testing and validation of the key components of floating structures, including moorings and anchors, dynamic cables and electrical systems.

Speaking at the formal launch of the ETZ in Aberdeen today, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Energy Transition Zone, backed by £26 million Scottish Government funding, will contribute to the North East being ideally placed to make the most of the anticipated increase in demand for offshore wind as we transition to Net Zero.

“The new National Floating Wind Innovation Centre is a world first, and it marks a major step in our collective efforts to capitalise on the huge opportunity that floating offshore wind presents.”

Sir Ian Wood, chairman of ETZ, said: “The North East of Scotland is one of the most attractive locations for investment in low carbon and net zero technologies and the Energy Transition Zone will be at the very heart of our efforts to reposition this region as the net zero energy capital of Europe.”