Flat overlooking Old Course sells for record £4m

US buyer

Hamilton Grand: spectacular views (pic: Savills)

A two-bedroom flat in one of the most treasured locations in sport has set a record by selling for more than £4 million.

The apartment in Hamilton Grand overlooks the Old Course in St Andrews and was on the market for £4.1m. The buyer is American and comes ahead of the venue hosting the 150th Open Championship this summer.

Hamilton Grand is a former university-owned student hall which was converted into 27 residences by the American Herb Kohler who bought the building for £11.5m in 2009.

Despite the price paid for the apartment, planning restrictions mean it cannot be regarded as a principal residence, so most the flats are used as holiday homes.

Residents get a 24-hour butler service and valet parking as well as use of a private residents’ lounge with original sweeping staircase on the ground floor and a communal roof terrace with views across the Old Course and the Fife coastline. Additional perks include spa membership for two at the town’s Old Course Hotel, which is also owned by Kohler.

Jamie Macnab, a residential sales agent with Savills, said: “These very high prices show that international buyers are active again post-pandemic.

“St Andrews is one Scottish location which attracts genuine international interest but we also definitely have more American and other international interest in estates and castles since travel restrictions eased.”

Another two-bedroom apartment in the complex is now on the market for the same price, with agents believing there will be no shortage of International interest.