Five star Fonab Castle hotel sold to private buyer

Undisclosed deal

New owner: Fonab Castle

One of Scotland’s five-star hotels, Fonab Castle in Pitlochry, has been sold to a Cornwall-registered real estate company Fonab SPV, for an undisclosed sum.

The category B listed hotel and spa resort is set within an 11 acre rural estate and as a Scottish baronial mansion house, dating back to 1892, was owned by wealthy merchants.

It also operated as a British Red Cross auxiliary hospital caring for wounded soldiers during World War One.

The hotel has 43 individually-styled guest bedrooms and suites, some with outstanding period features, as well as a spa and fine dining restaurant.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the hotels capital markets team at Savills Glasgow, said: “We look forward to watching the purchaser’s business plan take shape.

“Pitlochry is a popular destination for tourists offering beautiful scenery and many attractions. The market for luxury and leisure-led hotel assets is continuing to attract strong demand.”