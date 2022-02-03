Update:

Undisclosed deal

Five star Fonab Castle hotel sold to private buyer

| February 3, 2022
New owner: Fonab Castle

One of Scotland’s five-star hotels, Fonab Castle in Pitlochry, has been sold to a Cornwall-registered real estate company Fonab SPV, for an undisclosed sum.

The category B listed hotel and spa resort is set within an 11 acre rural estate and as a Scottish baronial mansion house, dating back to 1892, was owned by wealthy merchants.

It also operated as a British Red Cross auxiliary hospital caring for wounded soldiers during World War One. 

The hotel has 43 individually-styled guest bedrooms and suites, some with outstanding period features, as well as a spa and fine dining restaurant.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the hotels capital markets team at Savills Glasgow, said: “We look forward to watching the purchaser’s business plan take shape. 

“Pitlochry is a popular destination for tourists offering beautiful scenery and many attractions. The market for luxury and leisure-led hotel assets is continuing to attract strong demand.”

, Property, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Albus

Clyde Gateway sells two office buildings

Clyde Gateway has sold two office buildings to a joint venture between M7 Real Estate,Read More

Wilson-Browne-and-Struan-Douglas

Coulters acquires Purdie & Co in expansion plan

Coulters, the Edinburgh-based estate agency, is acquiring the solicitor and estate agent Purdie & Co.Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.