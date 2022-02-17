Fintech Scotland and NCC Group in cyber partnership

Security deal

Nicola Anderson: strategic partnership (pic: Terry Murden)

Global cyber security and risk mitigation company NCC Group has signed a partnership deal with FinTech Scotland’s cluster of almost 200 fintech businesses.

The partnership will see NCC Group collaborate with FinTech Scotland on a range of services including marketing, events and research.

Michael Upton, UK sales manager at NCC Group, said: “We have a strong existing presence with financial organisations across the globe, including many of Fintech Scotland’s existing strategic partners.”

Nicola Anderson, CEO at FinTech Scotland, said: “Strategic partnerships with global organisations that have a strong base here in Scotland are essential to offering our community a broad range of support options to achieve growth, so we are delighted to welcome NCC Group to the cluster.”