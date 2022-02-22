Exception wins cloud deal with water quality watchdog

Seven figure contract

Scott McGlinchey: delighted (pic: Terry Murden)



Digital solutions company Exception has won a cloud contract with the Drinking Water Quality Regulator (DWQR).

Exception will migrate the DWQR’s Oracle workload to the cloud, delivering a robust, scalable cloud service. The contract includes complex data integration, combining data from various sources which will allow DWQR to gain new and invaluable insights.

The contract to build and provide ongoing support to the system is worth more than seven figures.

DWQR, the independent regulator of drinking water for Scotland, relies on the availability of accurate, complete and up to date information on drinking water quality in order to fulfil its statutory obligations.

When the Scottish Government altered its Oracle support arrangements to give individual organisations greater freedom, it left a clear path for DWQR to go to market and find its own preferred solution to replace their ageing legacy system. Following an open procurement process, Exception was announced as the chosen partner.

Konstantina Kagia, product and cyber security risk manager at DWQR, said: “We are excited to be working with Exception to deliver digital transformation in the Drinking Water Quality Division within Scottish Government.

“A multidisciplinary team was quickly mobilised and we are pleased to have a close, open, and transparent relationship.

“We are looking forward to transforming the way we work and to maximising the intelligence we harness from our data, and we are pleased to have Exception on board to help us deliver the digital foundation to facilitate these goals.”

Exception’s proposed solution will utilise AWS cloud commodity technologies, providing the highest levels of availability, resilience, and security, leveraging the power of public cloud.

Scott McGlinchey, CEO of Exception, said: “Exception is delighted to have won this contract and excited to work with DWQR to create a flexible, robust cloud native solution that will allow them to truly leverage the power of their data in an affordable way.”