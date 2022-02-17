Era ends as Allison retires as Peel Ports chairman

Board changes

Tom Allison: new role



Tom Allison will mark the end of another chapter in his long association with the ports industry in April when he steps down as chairman of Peel Ports.

Former Clydeport chief executive Mr Allison, 67, will remain on the Peel board as a non-executive director, representing the shareholders, as part of a shuffle of top management.

Mark Whitworth stands down as chief executive after 12 years in the role and will replace Mr Allison as chairman. Mr Whitworth will be replaced by Claudio Veritiero who joined Peel Ports in 2021.

Mr Veritiero has more than 25 years experience in the infrastructure, logistics, property development and financing markets. He was previously chief operating officer of Kier Group and has held senior roles at Speedy Hire and in the investment banking advisory division of Rothschild & Co.

Mr Allison was appointed CEO of what was then the stock market listed Clydeport in 1997 and was instrumental in the redevelopment of the Clyde river bank – the Glasgow Harbour joint venture with Bank of Scotland.

In 2002 Clydeport was acquired by Manchester-based Peel Holdings and Mr Allison became CEO, a role he later combined with becoming chairman. In 2005 he led the acquisition of Mersey Docks and Harbour Company.

His other interests include joining the board of Celtic Football Club in September 2001, chairman of Tulloch Homes, a non-executive roles at Sunseeker Yacht Group and Pinewood Shepperton. He became an ambassador for The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow and a member of the Council of CBI Scotland.

During Mr Whitworth’s tenure as chief executive of Peel, the company has undergone a transformation, including the concept and launch of Liverpool2, a £400 million deep water container terminal, the £100m development of a custom-built biomass import terminal for Drax Group and the ongoing regeneration of major hubs such as Hunterston PARC and the Inchgreen Dry Dock.

Speaking about Mr Allison’s retirement as chairman, Mr Whitworth said: “Tom has been an outstanding mentor throughout his time with our group and has overseen an unprecedented period of success.

“His business acumen and strategic counsel have been critical over the last 25 years and we are privileged to have him continuing to support the company as a non-executive director.”