Emtec snapped up by Swiss firm Sauter Group

Majority deal

Scott Stevenson and Mark Cinch

Sauter, a Switzerland-based building technology group, has acquired a majority stake in Uddingston-headquartered mechanical and electrical contractor Emtec.

Established in 2003, Emtec has enjoyed continued year on year sustainable growth and now enjoys annual revenues in excess of £60m via its eight offices in Scotland and the north of England.

It has diversified into various specialist fields such as renewable energy solutions, security systems and fire protection.

The Basel-based Sauter Group is a long-standing, family-owned provider of building automation technology. It identified Emtec as part of its expanding business interests across Europe via both organic growth and acquisition.

The fastest growing part of the business is the M&E sector, which has been a focus in recent years with Emtec being the latest in a number of acquisitions including Italian company Techne Facility Management, German company Pandomus, Sirus in Ireland and Wren Environmental Ltd also in the UK.

Scott Stevenson, CEO of Emtec Group said: “The acquisition of Emtec by the Sauter Group allows us to enter the next stage of our planned growth and development.

“It was established very early on during the acquisition process that Sauter’s ethos mirrors closely with our own visions and values and I am confident that we have picked the correct partner to take us into the next chapter of our journey.

“With all of the current senior management team remaining in place the provision of first-class service delivery to our clients and the development of our entire team at Emtec remains our priority”.

Mark Clinch, executive vice president of the Sauter Group said the acquisition of Emtec “further strengthens our market presence and is complementary to our existing businesses across Europe.”