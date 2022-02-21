Employees offered training to support abuse victims

DIY legal platform

Kate Ho and Danae Shell

A DIY legal platform is launching the UK’s first product to help people become “first responders” when they see or hear about racism, sexism, or other discrimination at work.

The founders of Edinburgh-based Valla, Danae Shell and Kate Ho, say it will help those who feel they do not have anyone to turn to in the critical first few days after an incident.

Inspired by the Mental Health First Aid programme, they have created Discrimination First Aid to enable individuals to support their colleagues.

According to the TUC, more than half of women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment while at work, and 70% of Black and Asian people have experienced racial harassment at work.

CEO Ms Shell said: “I know from experience what it feels like to hear about shocking behaviour at work and not know how to help.

“We’ve created this training for everyone who has ever seen something go wrong at work and has felt helpless to stop it.”