Stocks slide | Centrica | BAE Systems | Macfarlane | Hays

9am: Russia strike hits markets

Russia-exposed stocks were slide ahead of likely further sanctions following the attack on Ukraine. The FTSE 100 plummeted 184.02 points (2.45%) to 7,314.16.

Steelmaker Evraz, whose biggest shareholder is Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, is the biggest faller in the FTSE 100 index, down 30% at 172.7p, while Polymetal International has lost 5.74%.

A bad day for equities coincides with a flood of announcements from blue chips. Rolls-Royce Holdings fell 13.51% while Lloyds Banking Group lost 5.9%.

Amid concern over the impact of the conflict on travel, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group dropped 6.15%.

Tech investor Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust lost 5.7% in response to the falls on the US Nasdaq market.

7am: Rolls-Royce CEO leaving

Warren East, chief executive of aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce, will step down at the end of 2022.

His decision comes after guiding the company back into the black, posting a £124m annual statutory profit against a £3.1 billion loss last time. Underlying operating profit came in at £414m, from a prior year loss of £2bn.

7am: Lloyds Banking Group

Pre-tax profits for the year to 31 December 2021 came in at £6.9bn, up from £1.2bn the year before, as an improved economic outlook in the UK led to a net underlying impairment credit of £1.2bn compared with a £4.2bn charge in 2020.

7am: Centrica profits double

Energy supplier Centrica more than doubled annual profits amid soaring gas prices. Adjusted operating profit for the year to 31 December rose to £948m from £447m a year earlier.

Statutory operating profit came in at £954m against a loss last time of £362m.

No dividend was proposed but the owner of British / Scottish Gas is repaying £27m received in 2020 through the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The board said: “We believe we need to see significant change to address the underlying issues in the UK’s complex energy regulations, by simplifying and strengthening regulations to protect customers and to ensure a crisis of this sort never happens again.”

“Consumers ultimately pay for supplier failures through future energy tariffs or taxation, so we believe the energy retail market requires stronger prudential regulation to ensure those involved in the industry are fit and proper, companies have adequate capital and monitored risk management procedures, and customer deposits are protected.”

Centrica said its 2022 outlook was broadly positive, but cautioned that “high and volatile wholesale commodity prices and a changing regulatory environment create a wider range of outcomes than normal.”

7am: BAE Systems

Defence company BAE Systems announced annhal sales up by £0.4bn to £21.3bn, a 5% increase, excluding the impact of currency translation. Underlying EBIT increased to £2,205m, a 13% increase on a constant currency basis.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive, said: “Our strong results reflect the outstanding efforts of our employees who have continued to adapt and work closely with our customers, suppliers and trades unions to deliver capabilities which keep nations and citizens safe.

“We are continuing to evolve our business, increasing our investments in advanced technologies to deliver differentiated solutions to meet our customers’ priorities.

“Our diverse portfolio, together with our focus on programme execution, cash generation and efficiencies, is helping us to navigate the challenging operating environment, meaning we are well positioned for sustained top line and margin growth in the coming years.”

7am: Strong figures from Macfarlane

Packaging company Macfarlane Group said it has performed strongly in the year ended 31 December with results well ahead of the previous year and better than market expectations.

Sales from continuing operations grew by 26% to £264.5m, operating profit at £20.1m and operating profit before amortisation at £23.4m, both from continuing operations, increased by 47% and 44% respectively.

Profit for the year of £12.6m increased £2.4m or 24% compared to 2020.

The board is proposing a final dividend of 2.33p per share (2020: 1.85p per share) which would take the total dividend for 2021 to 3.20p per share (2020: 2.55p per share) up 25% on 2020.

7am: Hays posts ‘excellent performance’

Recruitment firm Hays said fees for the half year to the end of December were up 39% and operating profit rose 327% to £101.6 million.

It reported excellent performance in all regions, driven by investments to capitalise on the strong rebound in client and candidate confidence and with excellent consultant productivity.

Operating profit for FY22 is now expected to be between £210-215n, ahead of consensus market expectations.

Paul Venables has decided to retire as group finance director on 30 September 2022. James Hilton, group financial controller, will succeed him and join the board.

Global markets

Following President Putin’s military action in Ukraine, the FTSE 100 was called 150 points lower.

Brent crude oil surged above $100 a barrel, a level last seen only in 2014. It was trading over 4.1% higher at $101.12 per barrel at 0440 GMT in Asian trade.

It jumped to as much as $102.08 before retreating. Spot gold prices, traditionally seen as a safe asset, advanced 1.05% to trade at $1,927.67.

Asian stock markets and US futures plunged. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 3.2%. Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.7%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 2.4%. China’s Shanghai Composite moved 0.9% lower.

US stocks futures also tumbled. Dow futures were down as much as 780 points, or 2.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 2.3% and 2.8% respectively.