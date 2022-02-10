Drinks veterans form new board at Eden Mill

Directors hired

Stella Morse and Paul Miller

Eden Mill St Andrews, the craft gin and scotch whisky business, has announced a newly-created board.

The appointments follow the recent acquisition and investment by consumer brand investor Inverleith.

Stella Morse, who has previously held senior financial and strategy roles at Scottish & Newcastle, The Edrington Group, C&C Group and is Inverleith LLP’s CFO, becomes chairman.

She said: “There’s an exciting journey ahead and I’m looking forward to working with Paul Miller, the founder and managing director, together with my experienced colleagues on the board, to oversee the journey of this contemporary gin and scotch whisky distillery.”

Also joining the board is Inverleith’s managing partner, Paul Skipworth, who is a former regional director of Moet Hennessy Asia, CEO of The Glenmorangie Company; and Inverleith’s senior investment director Michael Atkinson who brings global spirits industry experience from the Bacardi Martini Corporation and Moet Hennessy.

Rennie Donaldson, former group financial controller at Edrington and previously head of corporate development at William Grant & Sons will be joining the company as chief operating officer, a role which will also holds a seat on the new board.

Mr Miller said: “One of the main reasons for linking with Inverleith as our majority investor was due to the deep wealth of spirits industry experience that they collectively bring to the table.

“With the further addition of Rennie as well, I am delighted that the company will benefit from a board with such extensive industry experience, which will be incredibly valuable as we continue on our growth journey and realise our ambition.”