Dons seek new manager after Glass departs

Dug-out change

Stephen Glass: just 11 months in charge (pic: SNS Group)

Aberdeen have parted company with manager Stephen Glass who leaves Pittodrie after less than a year in the job.

The 45-year-old replaced Derek McInnes in March last year, returning to a club where he made more than 100 appearances as a player between 1994 and 1998.

But results have been poor and Aberdeen sit ninth in the Premiership, with eight wins from 25 matches.

Defeat to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup on Saturday means the Dons are out of all three cup competitions and the board decided that a change was needed. Coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo leave with Glass.

The club issued a short statement saying “the process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately”. Among potential successors is former Hibs boss Jack Ross.

US-based owner Dave Cormack was at Fir Park to see the cup exit and witness an angry reaction from supporters who travelled to Lanarkshire.

Aberdeen’s only win in seven 2022 outings came against League 2 Edinburgh City, while since January they have picked up just two league points from a possible 15.

Glass, who had been coaching with MLS side Atlanta United prior to his Pittodrie return, was in charge for 41 games, losing 20.

After the cup defeat he said: “If I didn’t think it was working I would walk away. But I feel like you see the fight in the team at times. I think we have enough.”

Allan Johnston has left his position as manager at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South who are four points adrift at the bottom of the league.