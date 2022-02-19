Goodwin switches to Aberdeen after deal agreed

Pittodrie appointment

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Honoured: Jim Goodwin (pic: SNS Group)

Jim Goodwin has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Aberdeen after agreeing to make the switch from St Mirren

It is understood that Aberdeen agreed a compensation package with the Paisley club, understood to be about £250,000.

The Irishman, who replaces Stephen Glass, was identified as the Pittodrie outfit’s No. 1 target after impressing at St Mirren, who have been linked with Dons captain Scott Brown. Goodwin has brought assistant Lee Sharp with him from Paisley.

“I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of manager at this great football club,” said Goodwin, whose first game in charge ended 1-1 against Motherwell at Fir Park.

“I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith they have shown in me.

“The opportunity to work at one of the biggest club’s in the country is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Not only does Aberdeen FC have a great history and fan base but it also has a clear ambition to be successful both on and off the pitch, an ambition which matches my own. You only need to see the level of investment made at Cormack Park to realise that.

“I can guarantee everyone connected to Aberdeen FC that I will give my all on a daily basis to ensure the Club has the success it so richly craves and deserves.”

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “Jim is a young, successful manager who is ambitious and relishing the opportunity to bring success to the club.”

Goodwin, 40, who won one cap for the Republic of Ireland, began his coaching career at St Mirren and after a spell at Alloa where he won promotion to the Championship, returned to Paisley in the summer of 2019.

Former Celtic skipper Brown, 36, took up a player-coaching role under Glass in the summer and has another year left on his deal.

Jack Ross, who was fired by Hibs in December, is also reported to be in the frame for the vacant Buddies post.