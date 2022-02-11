Diamond & Co in bolt-on deal to expand offering

Acquisition agreed

Steve Brooker flanked by Phil Diamond (left) and Craig Alexander Rattray

Chartered building surveyors, Diamond & Company (Scotland) has acquired the Linlithgow-based fire engineering consultancy S. Brooker & Associates.

The new business will be known as Brooker Diamond Fire Engineering and will be based alongside the surveying practice in Cumbernauld. Terms were not disclosed.

Along with shareholder director Craig Alexander Rattray, managing director Philip Diamond founded Diamond & Co in December 2019 after more than 20 years as a sole trader.

The move is part of the firm’s growth plan as it targets expansion into the wider UK market, with a London office providing both services due to open at the end of this month.

Mr Diamond said: “The ability to combine building surveying skills with those of the chartered fire engineering discipline is huge in the current market.”

Mr Rattray, a Glasgow-based growth strategist, is also Diamond & Co’s finance director and negotiated and structured the transaction on behalf of the company.

Steve Brooker, who established S. Brooker and Associates more than 30 years ago, has been a chartered fire engineer for almost 20 years and takes up the position of director of fire engineering in the new business.

He said: “This was a great opportunity for us to merge with an experienced firm of building professionals to provide a turnkey solution for surveying and fire engineering.”