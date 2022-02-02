Deaves makes switch from Schroders to Abrdn

Financial planning

By a Daily Business reporter |

Abrdn has appointed Sarah Deaves as head of financial planning, reporting directly to Caroline Connellan, CEO of Personal Wealth.

Ms Deaves, pictured, joins from Schroders Personal Wealth where she was MD client relationships and wealth advice.

She previously held the role of UK wealth director at Lloyds Banking Group and is a former CEO of Coutts & Co.

At Abrdn she will work closely with Paul Titterton, who recently joined as head of digital solutions.

Ms Connellan, CEO, personal wealth at abrdn, said Ms Deaves is “a great addition to our team.”

Ms Deaves added: “At such a key time for Abrdn, I’m excited to be working with Caroline and the wider leadership team in personal wealth to help deliver for our clients and grow our business.”

Last August, the personal wealth business 1825 was renamed Abrdn Financial Planning in line with the group’s rebrand.

R&M hires Hoctor-Duncan

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, the former global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), has been appointed chief executive (CEO) of River and Mercantile Group (R&M) following its acquisition by Martin Gilbert’s AssetCo.

Mr Hoctor-Duncan will replace outgoing group CEO James Barham, who joins Schroders following the restructuring of R&M which saw its UK Solutions division acquired by Schroders for £230m.

R&M said that Mr Hoctor-Duncan – who joined the R&M board last May and has been head of strategy since November – will “lead the refocussed group as a specialist asset manager”.

Prior to his time with ASI, Mr Hoctor-Duncan was head of retail at BlackRock for 22 years.